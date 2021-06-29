Connect with us

Eswatini On Fire: Anti-monarchy Protests Turn Violent

Government denies reports that the king has fled the country amid violent protests.

King Mswati II has been critised on how he treat opponents
KDRTV News Bambane: anti-monarchy protestors in Eswatini formerly known as Swaziland have clashed with police.

The protestors are demanding major constitutional reforms.

There were reports that King Mswati III has fled the country following higher tension in the country.

However, the government has dismissed such reports.

KDRTV has established that many of the protestors are young people and they intensified the protests over the weekend.

The protests have intensified despite the fact that the government banned all demonstrations.

SABC, a South African state broadcaster reported allegations that the King fled the country.

It is in history that Eswatini is the last country in Africa with an absolute monarchy.

The situation in Eswatini is volatile and has run out of control.

Many supermarkets and industrial plants have been put on fire and the army has been deployed to restore order.

Reports indicate that all soldiers on leave have been recalled and that the military helicopters have been patrolling to ease the protest.

“Last night was scary as the industrial hub was shut down. A government bus was burnt, ATM’s damaged and violence broke out in townships and rural communities which has previously been unheard of,” Mabuza Mancoba, the SG of the Ubuntu Leadership Academy told Independent Media.

“Young people are adamant in their fight for democracy, and they feel they have nothing to lose,” Mancoba said.

The largest opposition party The People`s United Democratic Movement (Pudemo) is due to release a press statement on Tuesday morning where the situation on the ground will be addressed.

There are fears that some members of parliament are pro-democracy

There are also fears that officials of Pudemo could be arrested by the military during the press conference.

Protests have been organized in various constituencies where citizens have tendered their petitions demanding democratic reforms and an elected Prime Minister under a Constitutional monarch.

The protestors also demanded freedom of speech.

KDRTV established that the protests have successful until the acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku banned the protests in a government statement released on June 24.

After the protests turned violent, citizens started burning tires, trucks, supermarkets and blocking roads.

The protests have halted to some extent transport and communication between Eswatini and South Africa as some trucks from South Africa have been set alight.

