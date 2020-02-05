Ex-President Moi To be Buried On Wednesday, Febraury 12

(KDRTV)- The later Rt. President Daniel Moi will be buried at his Kabarak home on Wednesday, February 12, his family has reported

Tiaty Member of Parliament (MP) Tiaty who comprise the funeral committee said that the funeral service will be held at the Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday

The former president died after having stayed in the Nairobi hospital for 3 months where he was under the care of specialists

His death announcement was made clear on Tuesday morning by president Uhuru Kenyatta through a statement

“Moi has been at the Nairobi Hospital since October 2019 and had not left the facility until his demise,” his Press Secretary Lee Njiru confirmed.

Njiru also said that the hospital wing was Moi was being cared for was turned into a nursing home where medics attended to the later president round the clock

Njiru added that he had witnessed a steady decline in Moi`s health in the past three years, from walking with a stick to being confined to a wheelchair

Mr. Moi has been visiting the hospitals for several years though he enjoyed good health during and after his regime as president