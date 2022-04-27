Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ex Vioja Mahakamani Actor Gibson Mbugua Appeals for 6 Million Shillings Help

By

Published

images 2 1
Prosecutor vioja mahakamani

Vioja Mahakamani is one of the shows that kept Kenyans entertained for more than 16 years. Some of the stars that were well known are: the prosecutor (Gibson Mbugua), Ondiek Nyuka Kwota (Hiram Muigai), and Makokha (Mathias Keya) among others.

Recently, Gibson Mbugua, who starred as the prosecutor in the popular comedy show, Vioja Mahakamani, has recently asked to Kenyans to assist him raise Ksh6 million for a kidney transplant.

images 3 1

Viola Mahakamani stars

However, the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) TV star was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2020 after multiple checkups.

“I have been undergoing dialysis and my doctors recently recommended a kidney transplant. I need around Ksh6 million,” he told the standard. Adding, “I will take some of the drugs for the rest of my life after the transplant and they are quite expensive.”

On May, the family is set to have a fund raising for the ‘prosecutor’ before he could proceed with the treatment.

Mbugua was one of the prominent notables in Vioja Mahakamani before the show went on a seven-year recess. However, the show is now available on their YouTube channel.

Nonetheless, after the national broadcaster, KBC, rebranded, the show was brought back.

A number of popular stars and celebrities were included into the relaunched show which still portrays court proceedings in Kenya.

Also read Comedian Akuku Danger Back In Hospital Again

Recently, one of the comedian Akuku danger was also assisted to clear his bills. Akuku was aided by Kenyans and some of his colleagues.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020