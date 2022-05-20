Connect with us

News

Faces behind Spiking Of Drinks Revealed By The DCI

By

Published

FB IMG 16530563155878116
One of the suspects

Earlier today, the directorate of criminal investigations department have revealed several faces of women behind spiking of drinks in various night clubs. This is after their alleged boss was sprayed with 6 bullets along Mirema drive.

FB IMG 16530563176304555

One of the suspects

The detectives have unmasked the faces of women who were experts in stuperfying revelers at popular drinking joints. The suspects are said to have fat bank accounts.

However, most of the women had been arrested before but Muvota had bailed them out.

FB IMG 16530563218675768

One of the suspects

On the other hand, Muvota had to approach the complainants and refunded them back their money for the ladies to be released.

FB IMG 16530563238524579

Florence Wanjiru, One of the suspects

However, most of these people who were druged found it hard to report the matter to the police since they are married and respected people in the society. They never wanted their family to get to know about it.

FB IMG 16530563195055845

Victoria Wanjiku, One of the suspects

Consequently, Samuel Mugo Muvota, had built his business empire consisting of real estate
properties from earnings of crime. Samuel Muvota is said to have seven wives. The wives never knew what kind of business their husband did.

FB IMG 16530563267502487

One of the suspects

Subsequently, bar owners were instructed to be vigilant for skeptical women who are out to spike drinks in entertainment spots. Such women should be reported to authorities immediately.

Read more Fresh Details Of Mirema Slain Man Emerges

