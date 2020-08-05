Family’s passionate plea to Kenyans to trace their kin who disappeared on her way home

KDRTV News- A family is in distress and pleads with Kenyans to assist them locate their kin who disappeared on her way home. On a FaceBook post seen by KDRTV, posted by a relative a Julia Nducu from Nakuru County.

Her name is Damaris wanjiru Nducu a 17 years old, form four student at bahati PCEA Secondary School Nakuru. She went missing on May this year , she was heading to Makutano from hill-tea area but never arrived at home.

The person that we asked if she boarded Matatus for Makutano said that she told him that she was heading to Nakuru. We have searched for her in every place we suspect that she could have gone especially at her relatives and friends place their search has not bore any fruit but all in vain.

“Now we are pleading with any one who could have seen her or know her whereabouts to please ,please let us know inform us or report it to the nearest police station, It’s so painful to us as her family not knowing if she is in safe wherever she is. And God will bless you” quipped Julia Nducu.

Please friends share this post in groups to help us find her.

Disclaimer – (Unconfirmed Report)