Father, Son Killed in Grisly Nanyuki Road Accident
A man and his son lost their lives after involving in a grisly road accident after the vehicle they were traveling collided with a truck on the Nanyuki-Nyeri road
Reports indicate that a truck that was carrying bananas collided with their Suzuki vehicle near Ngarariga market on Sunday
The pair were rushed to the Nanyuki Referal Hospital but the succumbed to their injuries
The locals reported that the area is prone to accidents and they have been compelled to erect make-shift bumps to deter drivers from overspeeding
They asked the Kenya National Highway Authorities (KeNHA) to intervene so that the fatal accident could be limited
