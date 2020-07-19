Fear As 20 Remandees Contract Coronavirus in Thika, Makongeni

(KDRTV)-Kiambu County Police Commander has corroborated reports indicating that 20 remandees contracted the novel coronavirus in Thika police station and Makongeni Police Station.

Reports designated that positive cases were confirmed after 68 samples were tested last week after two remandees exhibited symptoms of coronavirus

KDRTV also recognizes those police officers from numerous stations in Kenya have been tested for the virus and are waiting for their test results.

KDRTV understands that so far, 6 police officers within Kiambu county have tested positive for COVID-19

The revelation has surfaced a day after the country record 688 new coronavirus infections, the highest number in a day since the outbreak of the virus in the country

The new patients include 425 males and 263 females with the youngest being 7 months old and the oldest being 95 years

As of July 18, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also said that 450 recovered from the respiratory disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,440

At the same time, he announced that 3 more patients succumbed to the virus raising the total number of fatalities to 225

However, KDRTV supposes that the total number of coronavirus infections could be much higher than 18, 000 due to the fact that many individuals have not been tested for the virus