#FirethePresident! Why Bitter Kenyans Want Uhuru to Resign

President Uhuru Kenyatta [PHOTO COURTESY]

Angry netizens have called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to resign after he allegedly said that he does not understand why Kenyans are broke.

A story, published on a local blog,  claimed that Uhuru Kenyatta recently put his advisors to task to explain why Kenyans don’t have money despite the numerous infrastructure projects under the Jubilee Govt.

‘Why are people broke,  why is it that there is no money in their pockets?’ Uhuru is alleged to have said as quoted by People Daily.

But Kenyans have put the President to task to explain how he couldn’t understand why Kenyans are broke yet his government has been involved in multi-billion corruption scandals.

But now angry Kenyans have called on Uhuru to resign because he cannot provide solutions to the problems facing this country if he can’t tell the problems in the first place. Under the hashtag #FireThePresident and #UhuruResign, Kenyans have given reasons why he should resign.

