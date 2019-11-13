FirethePresident! Why Bitter Kenyans Want Uhuru to Resign

Angry netizens have called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to resign after he allegedly said that he does not understand why Kenyans are broke.

A story, published on a local blog, claimed that Uhuru Kenyatta recently put his advisors to task to explain why Kenyans don’t have money despite the numerous infrastructure projects under the Jubilee Govt.

‘Why are people broke, why is it that there is no money in their pockets?’ Uhuru is alleged to have said as quoted by People Daily.

But Kenyans have put the President to task to explain how he couldn’t understand why Kenyans are broke yet his government has been involved in multi-billion corruption scandals.

“I don't understand why Kenyans are broke.” – Uhuru Kenyatta. pic.twitter.com/nrbW7NS6sD — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) November 13, 2019

Uhuru is very honest. If he knew why we are broke he'd fix it but then he's clueless.

Mnataka ni fanye nini version 2.0 pic.twitter.com/MHFTgBeCPv — King Fred Asira (@KingFredAsira) November 12, 2019

But now angry Kenyans have called on Uhuru to resign because he cannot provide solutions to the problems facing this country if he can’t tell the problems in the first place. Under the hashtag #FireThePresident and #UhuruResign, Kenyans have given reasons why he should resign.

New day, another silly, paid hashtag #FireTheseCSs. We should all respond with #FireThePresident or #UhuruResign. ALL Cabinet Secretaries were appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta. If a company isn't doing well, you fire the CEO and if it's a football team, you fire the coach. pic.twitter.com/XZvMuOxibj — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) November 13, 2019

Projects Uhuru Kenyatta is doing that naysayers, cheap bloggers, propagandists, fake journalists and Githeri media will not show you! This is Kenyatta University Teaching and Refferal Hospital. #UhuruResign pic.twitter.com/qqrKaQIlKz — Charles Wahinya™🇰🇪 (@Charleswahinya_) November 13, 2019

#FireThePresident He arrogantly claims that he doesn't know why Kenyans are broke. His government has failed this country. He has failed us! This country has no leadership. #UhuruResign pic.twitter.com/NC8QQlNpZN — Phil Mwangi (@Phil_MikeMwangi) November 13, 2019

I don't understand why Kenyans are broke.

I don't understand why Kenyans are sick of cancer.

I don't understand why police are violent.

I don't understand why corruption is rampant.

I don't understand why electricity is expensive.

I don't understand right from left. #UhuruResign — Dr. John Njenga Karugia, PhD (@johnnjenga) November 13, 2019

Jomo’s son has converted this country to a looting ground. Making his family richer and richer by day and in return making Kenyans poorer. #FireThePresident pic.twitter.com/XdZ3ieyhJ3 — Mekatilili Wa Menza (@wa_menza) November 13, 2019

Uhuru Kenyatta has failed as president #FireTheseCSs is wrong, who hired them? The President's incompetence is seen through them. Just as Parliament they are his puppets. #UhuruResign . Don't destroy the country further. #FireThePresident — samuel (@kinyaasam) November 13, 2019

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.