Fireworks as Female Politician Runs Back to Raila after Being ‘Dumped’ by DP William Ruto

(KDRTV) – Political temperatures have risen in Msambweni following Sharlet Mariam’s decision to drop out of the race in favour of ODM candidate Omar Boga.

Sharlet, who was running as an Independent, announced on Tuesday that she would henceforth be supporting Boga after meeting with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Battle for Msambweni

Independent candidate Sharlet Mariam drops out of race to back ODM's Boga pic.twitter.com/04Eg2SApkz — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) November 10, 2020

“Mimi ni msimamo wa kisiasa na nina muelekeo sana. Kwanza itambulike ya kuwa sijawahi kuwa mwanachama yeyote isipokuwa ODM. Yale yaliyofanyika waswahili husema usilolijua ni usiku wa giza na ni mambo mengine mimi siwezi kuzungumza. Yale mengine ilikuwa ni propaganda ata ile barua sikuiandika mimi,” she said in a press conference.

Now Sharlet Mariam has withdrawn from Msambweni parliamentary elections and now supporting @TheODMparty candidate in the by elections. She realized Ruto was a fraud. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Rein (@Asamoh_) November 10, 2020

Sharlet had controversially resigned from ODM in September in order to seek a Jubilee ticket in the elections. She was seen in the company of Deputy President William Ruto at the time.

However, Jubilee announced that it would not be fielding a candidate in the by-elections due to its ongoing corporation with ODM. The decision got both Sharlet and Ruto unawares.

Ruto said at the time that he would consider supporting Sharlet in the race.

However, the DP dumped her just a day later, as he unveiled Feisal Bader as his preferred candidate a day later. Bader, a relative to former MP Suleiman Dori has benefited from Ruto’s deep pockets and support from Tanga Tanga politicians.

Msambweni by-election is slated for December 15.