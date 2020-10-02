Fireworks as Raphael Tuju Bans Ruto from Jubilee

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto will not be allowed to operate from Jubilee Headquarters, party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has said.

In a heavily worded statement on Friday, the SG said Ruto will not be allowed to continue with his divisive politics at the party’s head office.

“We would like to be absolutely clear, that we serve one President at a time. The DP, a self-declared 2022 presidential candidate, will not be allowed to use the party HQ as a centre of operationalization of his campaigns and for intimidation,” Tuju said in a statement.

This comes a day after the DP led more than 30 MPs to Jubilee HQs on Wednesday and held a meeting there. The meeting was described as a coup by political analysts.

Raphael Tuju, Sec. Gen., Jubilee: Yesterday, the DP turned up at the party HQ with more than 30 MPs, many of them known abusers of the President…foul-mouthed MPs that are on record attacking gov’t projects like Huduma Namba. That move almost created an ugly confrontation. pic.twitter.com/4ccxJs0r8T — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) October 2, 2020

Tuju said the DP almost caused a confrontation as MPs allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta gathered at a city hotel and were ready to match to Pangani before they were stopped.

He questioned why Ruto would MPs who have been insulting the President and opposing government agenda.

Raphael Tuju: Jubilee Party NMC recommends removal of DP Ruto as the Deputy Party leader “after he opened Jubilee Asili offices” pic.twitter.com/Ri12EnHHIH — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) October 2, 2020

He also accused the DP of disrespecting the President’s order against early campaigns as he had been holding Hustler meetings in different parts of the country.

“This country is bigger than this party. We pledge our support and loyalty to President Uhuru Kenyatta until the end of his term, and we will not countenance any attempted power grab as was witnessed yesterday,” he added.

Kenyans are now waiting for Ruto’s statement over the same.