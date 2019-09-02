Flights Diverted From JKIA Due To Foggy Conditions In Nairobi

Flights were on Monday forced to divert from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi to Mombasa due to bad weather conditions.

The news first broke through a passenger aboard a Kenya Airways (KQ) flight from Kisumu to Nairobi.

In a tweet, the passenger identified as Nelson Osiema said that their flight was forced to divert to Mombasa because JKIA was foggy.

“KQ 7.35am Kisumu to Nairobi. We have landed in Mombasa. Told there’s heavy fog over JKIA so we couldn’t land. We are told to wait for 30 mins here for the fog to clear and then resume our trip,” he wrote.

KQ 7.35am Kisumu to Nairobi. We have landed in Mombasa. Told there’s heavy fog over JKIA so we couldn’t land. We are told to wait for 30 mins here for the fog to clear and then resume our trip — Nelson W. Osiemo (@atwenga) September 2, 2019

Kenya Airways on its part asked its customers to “check with our Contact Centre on +254 (0)20 3274747 for updated information for departing flights prior to coming to the airport.”

“We would like to inform our valued customers of a disruption to our flight operations this morning from 7am – 9:30am. This was due the foggy conditions that surrounded JKIA.

This disruption has resulted in delays on some of our scheduled flights for today, and we advise all our customers to check with our Contact Centre on +254 (0)20 3274747 for updated information for departing flights prior to coming to the airport,” KQ wrote on its official Twitter handle.

We would like to inform our valued customers of a disruption to our flight operations this morning from 7am – 9:30am. This was due the foggy conditions that surrounded JKIA. Please follow this thread for additional information. pic.twitter.com/bfufvXlbsW — Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) September 2, 2019

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.