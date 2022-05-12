Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo Threatens to Leave Kenya Kwanza

Former Kiambu Governor and Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Kabogo has urged Ruto to clarify what Mount Kenya region will benefit from the coalition.

Speaking at a rally on Thursday, May 12, kabogo asserted that he had called the DP over the matter after the subjects of the Kenya Kwanza power-sharing pact were revealed to the media.

However, Kabogo also noted that he is not in need of any position provided the mount Kenya gets a fair share from Ruto’s government.

“I have seen the coalition agreement between UDA, Ford Kenya, and ANC. I held talks with Ruto in Dubai and he asked what I wanted and I told him that I did not wish to get any position for myself or my wife. The only thing I told him is that his government must ensure the Mt Kenya region gets its fair share of the government revenue.’ kabogo said. Adding:

“I have called him and challenged him to explain why they are sharing seats and the agreement has no mention of the interests of the Mt Kenya region. If he does not correct that, I will leave since the election is yet to be held – let him know it’s still early and people can change their minds”

The Power sharing deal

However, apart from the UDA coming up with presidential candidate, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula were assured 30 percent of Ruto’s government if they delivered 70 percent of the Western Kenya votes to Ruto. Besides, Mudavadi was also assured a senior cabinet position, similar to that of a Prime Minister while Wetangula’s party was promised the Nation Assembly’s speakers position.

Recently, Amason Kingi and Governor Alfred Mutua had joined the Kenya kwanza. The two had recently decamped the Azimio coalition.