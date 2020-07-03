Former Raila Aides Join DP Ruto`s 2020 Campaign Team

(KDRTV)-Deputy President is busy rejuvenating his political camp ahead of 2022 campaigns after the Jubilee party purge saw majority of his allies removed from powerful posts in both senate and national assembly

The Deputy president has now stormed the Raila Odinga`s camp and pouched several allies to constitute his 2022 campaign team

The efforts by the Deputy President is to neutralize forces from the Building Bridges Initiative team under President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga

DP Ruto managed to convince four former allies of Raila Odinga to join his campaign camp

Among the 16-member team, Ruto key advisers and strategists include Caroli Omondi, Raila`s former chief of staff in the Grand coalition government, ex-senators Boni Kwalwale (Kakamega), Omar Hassan (Mombasa), and Johnson Muthama (Machakos) who dumped Wiper Party headed by Kalonzo Musyoka

“We are going to outwit our opponents once the country is reopened,” Khalwale stated while speaking with the Daily Nation on Thursday, July 2.

The leaders now aligned to William Ruto will be headed by Muthama

“There are only two teams competing for the presidency. One is with Uhuru, Raila and Gideon Moi and the other with Ruto and Kenyans,” Muthama stated arguing that mass support from Kenyans will carry the day.

Korir Sing`oi will head Political and Legal Affairs while the Count Assembly f Turkana Geoffrey Kaituko will handle Health sector

Augustine Cheruyoit who is an Economist will handle the Agriculture and Food Security. David Mugony and Ruto`s Director of Communication Emmanuel Talam will handle communication

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi alongside Anthony Kibagendi will be part of the communication team but will handle the Youth affairs

The team will reveal manifesto and campaign strategy for 2022 which will be supported by Ruto allies

“As a nation, we need to rethink our position in many matters,” Hassan Omar, ex-Mombasa Senator stated.

The efforts by the Deputy president William Ruto has surfaced hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta meet leaders from Western Region of Kenya to revive sugar sector.