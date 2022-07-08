Fox News Journalist Emily Compagno Faces Wrath of Kenyans On Twitter

Fox News journalist Emily Compagno is now facing the wrath of Kenyans on Twitter for giving misleading information about pregnant Kenyan women and their rights to vote. Emily, while speaking on a television panel claimed that pregnant Kenyan women are not allowed to leave the house to vote.
“…what about in Kenya, where pregnant women cannot leave the house, so they absolutely have no constructive right to vote,” she said.
Her sentiments sparked mixed reactions on Twitter and Kenyans could not keep calm. Esther Passaris was also one of those people who reacted to Emily’s comment about Kenyan women. In her reply, Esther Passaris tweeted;
Kenyans reaction
”Emily Compagno wanted to sound factual by randomly mentioning a country in Africa to use as an example in her statement. Well, she chose the wrong one!” Tweeted Derick Munene.
On the other hand, Frank Ganda Twitted, ”The problem is not Emily Compagno‘s ignorance, insensitivity, and narrow mindedness: The problem is Fox News that has given such a clueless woman a platform to misinform her audiences about in Kenya and her pregnant women and voting rights.”