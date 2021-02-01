Connect with us

Fracas at Sagana as Uhuru Leaves Elderly Women in Tears

(KDRTV) – At least 100 women were left stranded outside the Sagana State Lodge on Monday after President Uhuru Kenyatta cancelled a meeting in the last minute.

State House announced that the President’s meeting with Mt Kenya women and members of the clergy had been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

“Consultative meetings between His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Clergy and Women Leaders from Central Kenya scheduled for today, Monday 1st February 2021 at Sagana State Lodge have been postponed to next week due to unavoidable circumstances,” reads a message from State House spokesperson Kanze Dena.

However, the women, some of them more than 65 years old, had already arrived at Sagana hours before the announcement.

They said they left their homes as early as 3 AM to make it in time for the meeting only to be turned away by General Service Unit (GSU) officers at the gate.

They questioned why Uhuru would do such a thing to them. Some angry women even threatened to support Deputy President William Ruto.

If we do not get an audience with president, then we will not pass the BBI, if he does not talk to us who are above 65 years, we would rather support his deputy who is at least giving our kids wheelbarrows,” one of the women said, as quoted by Citizen Digital.

They accused State House of unleashing GSU officers on them for turning up for the meeting which they had invited to on Sunday evening.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has held several meetings with different Mt Kenya political stakeholders since Friday last week, a move meant to popularize the BBI report in Mt Kenya.

