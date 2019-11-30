FRED MATIANGI: Am Not Frustrating DP William Ruto

The Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has been for over the past months on a receiving end after politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto accusing him of suppressing Ruto.

While speaking at Kirinyaga County on Friday, November 29, Matiangi refuted claims that he works in cooperation with his Principal Secretary (PS) Karanja Kibicho to frustrate William Ruto.

Particularly, Matiangi laughed off the assertion that he may have involved in breaching protocols at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch of the BBI report.

“I want to say something today when I am with Kibicho. We have blamed and accused for fighting some people and even ferrying goons to Bomas of Kenya. We have been called names, they say we are the terrible duo from the office of the presidency. The truth is sometimes we just want things done the right way. We don’t entertain some nonsense,” he said.

The fiercely talking CS affirmed that he will not sit back and fold arms while some politicians throw jabs at Kibicho.

“We are like two coins of one side. Kibicho is my PS. So don’t go around fighting him. I will take full responsibility for any action. If you touch Kibicho, you are touching me. Our work is not public relations to impress someone and we will continue to work as assigned by the president,” he added.

Matiangi has been under fierce criticism as the Ruto`s allies allege that Matiangi has been holding series of secret night meetings will the main objective of dealing with them.

