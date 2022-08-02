Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Fresh Details Emerge On Gachagua’s Threat

By

Published

Rigathi Gachagua
Rigathi Gachagua

UDA presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua has raised an alarm with latest allegations surrounding threats on his life. Consequently, the member of parliament said earlier on that his life was in danger. In his claim, a number of suspicious people have been on his trail for some time now.

In his latest interview, Gachagua said that he had been harassed by the state over the past few years.

“I have been a subject of harassment by the state for the last four years. Since I became a running mate, the state has intensified surveillance on me and my family,” he said.

Rigathi Gachagua Courtesy 1

Rigathi Gachagua Courtesy 1

Gachagua told the source in an interview that suspicious individuals meandered to his hotel room demanding access.

“When I spent a night in Nakuru on Friday, there were strange people who were asking for me. They came before I checked into my room where they wanted access but they were denied,” he said.

“And at night, I heard some fellows hovering in the corridors. When I came out, they disappeared.” added Gachagua.

Also read DCI Exposes How Rigathi Gachagua Got Government Tenders 

However, Rigathi did not disclose the name of the hotel he was in.  On the other hand, Gachagua could not spell out how the same hotel that denied the people access to the room could allow the group to walk in the corridors.

Rigathi Gachagua 1

Rigathi Gachagua 

However, presidential aspirants and their running mates are usually given security.  Additionally, a set of five officers will be required to accompany them in their campaigns to ensure that they are protected. 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020