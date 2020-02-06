From Lee Funeral Home to Kabarak: Step by Step Account of How Mzee Moi’s Body will move

(KDRTV) – The body of former President Moi will leave Lee Funeral home on Saturday morning for a three-day stay at Parliament buildings. The cortege will leave Lee at exactly 8:05 AM.

From Lee, the procession will take to Valley Road, Kenyatta Avenue through to Parliament Way. Moi’s casket will be draped in the national flag. The Moi family will lead the procession.

The KDF will mount a Military Guard of Honour at Parliament Road in honour of its former Commander in Chief.

At exactly 10;15 AM, President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to lead Kenyans in viewing Moi’s body and paying their last respects. All state officers are expected to arrive at the venue before 9;45 AM.

Moi’s body will lie in state until Tuesday morning. The public will be allowed to view the body between 8; 00 AM to 5:00 PM on Sunday and Monday.

The funeral procession will leave Parliament for Nyayo Stadium for a state funeral on Tuesday morning. The cortege will be escorted in a Gun Carriage, accompanied by Military Musical Honours.

The State funeral will be an interdenominational church service led by Mzee Moi’s African Inland Church.

The government has declared Tuesday a national holiday to allow Kenyans to participate in celebrating Moi’s life.

Tuesday, February 11, 2020, is hereby declared a public holiday f general observance to enable Kenyans pay their last respects to the late H.E. Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, C.G.H., Second President of the Republic of Kenya. pic.twitter.com/oMu1xmUpUi — Ministry of Interior (@InteriorKE) February 6, 2020

Several heads of states and dignitaries are expected to attend the state funeral.

The former President will thereafter be interred at his Kabarak home on Wednesday. The ceremony will be a private affair attended by close family members.

