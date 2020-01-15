Full List of Cabinet Secretaries after Mwangi Kiunjuri’s Sacking

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday dismissed Mwangi Kiunjuri as Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture. Announcing the Cabinet changes during a state of the nation address from Mombasa, Uhuru also dismissed Henry Rotich from Treasury who had been suspended after being charged with corruption last year.

The President appointed Mutahi Kagwe as the Cabinet Secretary for Health while Betty Maina will occupy the Industrialization docket if approved by parliament.

Kenya now has 21 Cabinet Secretaries. Betty Maina’s appointment also means that we have seven women in the Cabinet. For the first time, Kenya has achieved the two-thirds gender rule at the Cabinet level.

The appointment of Betty Maina means out of 21 Ministers, we now have 7 women in Cabinet (plus Amina Mohammed, Raychelle Omamo, Sicily Kariuki, Monica Juma, Farida Karoney, and Margaret Kobia). It means the two-thirds gender requirement has finally been met at the cabinet level. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) January 14, 2020

Here is the full list of Cabinet Secretaries in Kenya as on January 15.

Fred Matiang’i- Interior and Coordination of National Government.

Najib Balala – Tourism and Wildlife

James Macharia- Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development & Public Works

Raychelle Omamo – Foreign Affairs

Amina Mohammed- Sports, Culture & Heritage

Adan Mohammed – East Africa Community & Regional Development

Sicily Kariuki- Water, Sanitation and Irrigation

Eugene Wamalwa – Devolution

Charles Keter – Energy

Joe Mucheru – Information, Communication, Technology, Youth and Innovation

Peter Munya – Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock & Co-operatives

Margaret Kobia – Public Service and Gender

John Munyes- Mining and Petroleum

Monica Juma – Defence

Simon Chelugui- Labour and social services

Keriako Tobiko – Environment & Forestry

Farida Karoney – Lands & Physical Planning

Ukur Yattani- National Treasury and Planning

George Magoha – Education

Mutahi Kagwe – Health

Betty Maina- Industrialization