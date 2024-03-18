Connect with us

Gachagua Takes Action After Death Of Kapsabet High School Teacher, Student

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked drivers of school buses to be extra vigilant and cautious on the road to avert fatal accidents claiming the lives of young Kenyans.

Speaking on Sunday when he condoled with the students and teachers of Kapsabet High School in Nandi County for the death of two colleagues in a tragic road accident on Kabarnet-Marigat Road on Saturday, the Deputy President said it was sad to lose precious lives at a young age.

He noted that the young people are the future of the country and must be taken care of to safeguard the nation’s posterity.

“I appeal to all our drivers and other road users to exercise care and vigilance, more so, those driving school buses. The students are precious jewels for our country. Our young people are the future of this country. We ask for a lot of care from our motorists to observe traffic rules so we don’t lose more lives to road carnage,” Gachagua appealed.

The DP said the loss of the two was a big blow to the institution but assured the School’s fraternity of the Government’s support during the difficult time.

Gachagua, who also delivered President William Ruto’s condolences, also said the Government will support the national school to recover from the tragedy.

“I will speak with the President, who is an alumnus of this great school. We will see how we will solve the challenges of transport and acquisition of new buses to ease travelling by the students,” said the DP.

Dozens of students belonging to the Geography class were also injured during the accident that involved the bus they were traveling for the Education excursion in Baringo County.

The accident happened at Patkawanin along the Kabarnet-Marigat Highway on Saturday, March 16.

According to sources, the bus failed in its brakes thus rolling down the road.

