Gachagua Visits Murang’a Widow Who Lost Seven Sons To Illicit Brew

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday visited a Murang’a widow whose seven sons were killed by illicit brews and reiterated that the government will not relent in the ongoing nationwide fight against illegal alcohol and narcotics.

The DP comforted Mama Grace Wahu, 85, in Kongo-ini village, Kiharu Constituency, in the company of a host of leaders led by Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata and national government administration officials.

Describing her situation as a tragedy, anguish, and pain, the Deputy President assured Kenyans that the illicit and illegal second-generation brews would be eradicated within six months to save the young generation from destruction.

“Mama Wahu is a mother of 11, but she has lost her seven sons to illicit brews. She tried to talk to them, but they would not listen. They sold their inherited land, used the proceeds to drink alcohol, and are now buried on her land. They were well educated. This is the sad story everywhere in the Mt Kenya region, every family is affected by alcoholism,” said the Deputy President, highlighting the scourge of illicit brewing.

As a result of the tragic experience, the elderly woman began to suffer from depression and developed diabetes-related problems. She now lives under the care of her daughter, Margaret Wairimu, and the support of well-wishers in the neighborhood.

The deputy president offered to employ Wairimu to help her financially as she cares for the elderly woman.

Wahu’s granddaughter, whose father was one of those who died, will be given a job in the County, Governor Kangata offered.

Two of her grandsons, who are addicted to the killer brew, will be rehabilitated by the Office of the Deputy President’s Wife.

“We appeal to the church, all leaders, and everyone to support the government’s decision to eradicate the illegal brews and save families. Women are crying over the loss of their children and husbands,” he said, describing the owners of the companies that produce the illegal brews and the bars that sell the drinks as ‘merchants of death’.

Last month, more than 20 Kenyans died after drinking illicit alcohol in Kirinyaga County and those who survived lost their eyesight.

