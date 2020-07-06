Gideon Moi To Head Kenyan Delegation During Inauguration Of Malawi`s President Chakwera

President Uhuru Kenyatta has picked BaringoSenator Gideon Moi to lead Kenyan delegation during the inauguration of Malawi`s new elected president Lazarus Chakwera

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Macharia Kamua verified the reports reiteriating the the Baringo Senator was picked because he was a senior senator

KDRTV has confirmed that Mr. Gideon was also in the company of Foreign Affairs Chief Adminstratve Secretary (CAS) Ababu Namwamba

Senator Gideon Moi to represent President Uhuru at the inauguration of newly-elected Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera. @NationOnlineMw pic.twitter.com/Q0SdCMXyE7 — The KANU Party (@TheKanuParty_Ke) July 5, 2020

The spokesperson to the KANU politician confirmed that the senator as already in the capital of Malawi to attend the ceremony

The state house has also emailed the speech of President Uhuru Kenyatta which which the senior senator will read on his behalf.