Gideon Moi To Head Kenyan Delegation During Inauguration Of Malawi`s President Chakwera

1 min ago

Gideon Moi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has picked BaringoSenator Gideon Moi to lead Kenyan delegation during the inauguration of Malawi`s new elected president Lazarus Chakwera

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Macharia Kamua verified the reports reiteriating the the Baringo Senator was picked because he was a senior senator

KDRTV has confirmed that Mr. Gideon was also in the company of Foreign Affairs Chief Adminstratve Secretary (CAS) Ababu Namwamba

The spokesperson to the KANU politician confirmed that the senator as already in the capital of Malawi to attend the ceremony

The state house has also emailed the speech of President Uhuru Kenyatta which which the senior senator will read on his behalf.

