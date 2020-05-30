Panic As 140 COVID-19 Patients Hide From Health Authorities

(KDRTV)-The government through Health Ministry has launched a manhunt for 140 COVID-19 patients who are reportedly on the run after testing positive for novel virus.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi raised alarm on Friday, May 29 at Afya House when she explained the circumstances in which the suspects went missing

Reports have revealed that the people who tested positive for COVID-19 gave wrong contact information to the authorities during mass testing exercise, and are from Kawangware and Eastleigh in Nairobi and Mvita in Mombasa.

According to a daily paper in the country, the trend was detected as early as Sunday, May 24 but the extent of the danger is yet to be evaluated

“The consequence of not being traced and quarantined when having tested positive for coronavirus can be disastrous since you are also exposing your loved ones,” Aman warned.

According to health authorities, the 140 COVID-19 patients could be moving and interacting freely with members of the public while they are unaware of their status; this would increase the rate of coronavirus infection

On May 29, the Health Ministry stated that they will eventually seize them

Most of them are from areas we run mass testing in, like Eastleigh, Old Town and Kawangware. We will catch up with them,” Health Director General Patrick Amoth assured. “I want to remind such people that Nairobi and Mombasa are currently the counties with the highest number of infections. Sneaking out of these areas is equivalent to sneaking the virus into the counties. “Those engaged in this practice may think it is heroism, but you may just have taken the virus to your family or friends,” the Ministry of Health warned.

KDRTV understands that the individuals who are on the run could significantly increase that rate of coronavirus infections in the country adding to the fact the many Kenyans have downplayed the imposed health measures to halt the spread of the virus

According to the Health Ministry, in some areas Boda Boda operators, supermarkets and banking halls have flouted the health measures