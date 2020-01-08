Government Explains Why Miguna Has Not Been Allowed Back

(KDRTV)- The Kenyan government has cleared the air after being accused of frustrating Miguna Miguna`s efforts to return back in the country contrary to High court orders

The Kenyan government through his spokesman Cyrus Oguna, Kenyan-Canadian lawyer has been categorized as “unruly passenger” with regards to International Aviation standards, hence the woes he faced on Tuesday in his attempt to return to Kenya.

The government in a press statement on Wednesday said that it is not to blame over Miguna`s buffed travel scheme, reiterating that he is free to travel back to the country but must have the required travel documents

In the statement, Miguna was listed as “unruly passenger” following the dramatic incident that ensued in March 2018 when he attempted to enter Kenya from the Jomo Kenyetta International Airport (JKIA) and was ejected from the country

“As government, we wish to clarify that following the incident at JKIA in March 2018, Dr. Miguna was categorized as an unruly passenger in line with Annex 17 of International Civil Authority Organization (ICAO) standards and recommended practices that allows prohibition of unruly passengers,” reads the statement issued by Government Spokesperson Col. Cyrus Oguna.

The government further claims that Miguna`s conduct is a threat to the category act A1 status of JKIA that was awarded in 2017 and which enhanced the direct flight between Nairobi and the US.