Governor Anyang Nyong’o Invites Investors to Kisumu In Exclusive Interview With KDRTV

(KDRTV) – In an exclusive interview with KDRTV host Dr. Jeremiah Okari, the Governor said Kisumu is a county with great potential and a promising achiever.

He said some of the areas that are ripe for investment include real estate, hotel industry, leisure activities and infrastructure.

The Governor said Kisumu has a lot of potential in solar power generation which if exploited will reduce the electricity bills by more than 80%. There are also opportunities for water sports and other recreational activities of Lake which have not been exploited.

The County has already established the Kisumu Social and Economic Council which is composed of seasoned professionals to help potential investors.

Anyang Nyong’o also said that his government has put in place the relevant infrastructure to make it easy to invest in Kisumu.

Anyone interested in investing in the city can get more information from the county special delivery unit on the government website.

The County is also targeting Kenyans in the diaspora to invest in the lakeside city.

Bus park Decongestion of the Kibuye market. Cleaning exercises

“We said we must decongest these places and clean them up. We stopped the two major centers of coronavirus reproduction and stopped this virus,” the governor said.

Currently live on @KDRTVKenyaNews Click the link below to join the conversation.https://t.co/aYyOaC00ve — Gov. Anyang' Nyong'o (@AnyangNyongo) September 2, 2020

“Diasporans have been sending money to Kenya individually. I think both the National and County Govts have failed diasporans. County governments can work with some of the banks and see if they can partner with diasporans to send money for investment,” the Governor said.

He also challenged Kenyans abroad to come up with ideas on which they can partner with counties.

“How do diasporans want county governments to help them as much as enabling an environment for them to invest at home,” Anyang Nyong’o said.

The Governor also challenged media houses like KDRTV to market Kenyan county governments in the diaspora.

