Governor Nyong’o and DG Susan Kikwai ,Cultural, Economic and Educational visit to Memphis [Photos]

7 mins ago

Governor Nyong'o and Steve Cohen
Congressman Steve Cohen have a word with Governor Nyong’o

Group photo NCRM

Governor Nyong’o at the Tom Mboya Banquet, Memphis

Cohen 2

Cohen meets the Kenyan delegation

Governor Nyong’o and DG Susan Kikwai meet Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen at the National Museum in Memphis, Tennessee

A walk along the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee

Congressman Steve Cohen Greets Deputy Governor Susan Kikwa of Kericho County

Steve Cohen and Prof. Nyong’o at the NCRM where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated outside room 306 and 307

 

Mayor Jim Strickland of Memphis City receives a gift from the Deputy Governor of Kericho County, H.E Susan Kikwai

DG Sarah Kikwai presents  a gift to the Chamber of Commerce President of Memphis, Tennessee

Governor Nyong’o with the President of the Chamber of Commerce Memphis Tennessee

Governor Nyong’o receives a gift from  Mayor Jim Strickland of Memphis

Governor Nyong’o and DG Susan Kikwai at the Chamber of Commerce meeting

Governor Nyong’o presents a gift to the Chamber of Commerce President of Memphis

Officials and elected officials at the Chamber of Commerce deliberations with the Kenyan Delegation

Governor Nyong’o meets the Blues Legend Bobby Rush

Governor Nyong’o meets the Blues Legend Bobby Rush

Governor Nyong’o meets the Blues Legend Bobby Rush

State Repesentative Joe Towns at the Tom Mboya Banquet

Antony Amp Elmore and State Rep Joe Towns at the Tom Mboya Banquet

Tom Mboya Banquet in Memphis Tennessee November 1, 2019

Governor Nyong’o at the Mason Temple Church where Dr. Martin King Jr. gave his last speech before he was assassinated

The CEO of St. Jude Hospital with Gov. Nyong’o and DG Susan Kikwai

Governor Nyong’o enters the Mason Temple

Gov. Nyong’o and DG Susan Kikwai signs a plaque at the St. Jude Children Hospital

Rep. Joe Towns accompanies Governor Nyong’o and DG Susan Kikwai tour at the St. Jude Hospital

Governor Nyong’o  and DG Susan tours St. Jude Hospital

Rep. Joe Towns with the Kenyan delegation at the St. Jude Hospital in Memphis Tennessee

Mayor Lee Harris of Shelby County with the Kenyan Delegation

Rep Joe Towns and Mayor Lee Harris of Shelby County with the Kenyan Delegation

Rep Joe Towns receives a gift from the Deputy Governor of Kericho County

Mayor Lee Haris of Memphis Tennessee receives a gift from Governor Nyong’o while the DG Susan Kikwai watches

Mayor Lee Haris of Memphis Tennessee receives a gift from Governor Nyong’o

Mayor Lee Haris of Memphis Tennessee receives a gift from Governor Nyong’o

The President of Leymore College Memphis receives Governor Nyongo and the Kenyan delegation

The President of Leymore College Memphis receives a gift  from Governor Nyong’o USA2019 18

The President of Leymore College Memphis receives a gift  from Governor Nyong’o

Governor Nyong’o and DG Kikwai at the LOC Memphis Tennessee

Governor Nyong’o and DG Kikwai at the LOC Memphis Tennessee

A Kenyan American investor living in Memphis meets Governor Nyong’o at the Chamber of Commerce buiding in Memphis

Chamber of Commerce deliberations

