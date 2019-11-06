News
GOVERNOR NYONGO ATTEND CHURCH SERVICE IN MINNEAPOLIS USA
Professor Nyong’o sings it is well hymn
Governor Prof. Nyong’o attended a worship service at the Faith International SDA Church in Minneapolis Minnesota. He was impressed by the unity the church members has which has enabled them to buy a church building where they congregate and praise the lord. To the surprise of many he requested to be given a chance to sing and was joined by his officials from the County government who are on an economic trip to USA.
Loading...