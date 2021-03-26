Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Governor Nyong’o has decided to use biometrics to rout out cartels and corruption in Kisumu City

Avatar

By

Published

PHOTO 2021 03 26 09 10 03 1
PHOTO 2021 03 26 09 10 03 1
KDRTV News Kisumu-The campaign to transform the SME sector in Kisumu, started in earnest this afternoon when Governor, Prof Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o launched the Traders’ Empowerment Program whose main features include Biometric data Registration for all  Traders. 
The data will open opportunities for the Traders,  including credit accessibility, markets, and training.
“We are determined to transform the lives of our traders. We are building new markets to give dignity to our people,” said Prof Nyong’o.
PHOTO 2021 03 26 09 10 09

PHOTO 2021 03 26 09 10 09

The Governor said the data system will weed out cartels during the allocation of market stalls.
The launch at the Sunset hotel was also attended by Kisumu Assembly Speaker, Elisha Jack Oraro, Market/ Milimani MCA Seth Kanga,( Adui Anyang’), City Manager Abala Wanga, and Bungoma Deputy Governor, Prof John Ngome, among other guests.
The Governor said Trading in the streets under harsh weather conditions must become history.
PHOTO 2021 03 26 09 10 03 2

PHOTO 2021 03 26 09 10 03 2

Mr. Oraro and Mr. Kanga praised the program, describing it as a milestone in the reorganization of business in Kisumu.
The two leaders vowed to continue supporting the Governor in his development plans.
“If President Uhuru Kenyatta and our party leader, Raila Odinga are supporting what Prof Nyong’o is doing in Kisumu, who am I to oppose him,” said Mr. Kanga.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Screen Shot 2019 08 19 at 8.34.33 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 19 at 8.34.33 PM

USA

Kenyan widow buries husband without involving late husband’s family in Texas

Kenyan Community shocked as one of their own is allegedly buried in Texas against his Will

August 19, 2019