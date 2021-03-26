Governor Nyong’o has decided to use biometrics to rout out cartels and corruption in Kisumu City

The data will open opportunities for the Traders, including credit accessibility, markets, and training.

“We are determined to transform the lives of our traders. We are building new markets to give dignity to our people,” said Prof Nyong’o.

The Governor said the data system will weed out cartels during the allocation of market stalls.

The launch at the Sunset hotel was also attended by Kisumu Assembly Speaker, Elisha Jack Oraro, Market/ Milimani MCA Seth Kanga,( Adui Anyang’), City Manager Abala Wanga, and Bungoma Deputy Governor, Prof John Ngome, among other guests.

The Governor said Trading in the streets under harsh weather conditions must become history.

Mr. Oraro and Mr. Kanga praised the program, describing it as a milestone in the reorganization of business in Kisumu.

The two leaders vowed to continue supporting the Governor in his development plans.

“If President Uhuru Kenyatta and our party leader, Raila Odinga are supporting what Prof Nyong’o is doing in Kisumu, who am I to oppose him,” said Mr. Kanga.