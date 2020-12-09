Connect with us

Governor Nyong’o Launches a Mega Housing Project in Kisumu

The Kisumu County Governor, Prof. Peter Anyang Nyong’o, today laid the foundation stone and plaque for the building of a new Anderson-Ofafa Estate.

Kisumu Housing Project
(KDRTV News-Kisumu) The Kisumu County Governor, Prof. Peter Anyang Nyong’o, today laid the foundation stone and plaque for the building of a new Anderson-Ofafa Estate.

The 63 year old Estate gives way to a new ultra-modern low cost Housing project undertaken by the Pension Fund –LAPTRUST, County Government, and the National Government who will build 1,950 housing units.

IMG 4302

Governor Nyong’o unveils a plaque for the new Anderson Ofafa Ultra-Modern Estate

Former residents of the Old Anderson will be given first priority to purchase the new units.

The occasion was witnessed by the Nation Media Group CEO, Stephen Kitagama, UNCTAD Secretary General Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi, LAPTRUST CEO, Hosea Kili, and the Deputy Governor of Kisumu County Dr. Mathews Owili.

IMG 4304

An Architectural impression the new look Anderson Ofafa Estate in Kisumu

In the recent past Governor Nyong’o has been launching several projects aimed at positioning Kisumu City as an investment Hub in the great Lake Region which has attracted many Investors who are eying a pie for the City’s improved infrastructure which is rapidly changing the face of the once sleepy giant along the shores of Lake Victoria.

IMG 4305

Laptrust CEO Hosea Kili with Governor Nyongo.

