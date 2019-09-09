Governor Waititu on the Spot After Contractor Leaves Road Incomplete.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been put on the spot after a contractor abandoned work on Ruiru Road that was approved by World Bank.

The residents were up in arms and took to protesting together with Biashara Ward MCA Elijah Njoroge regarding the Sh.106 Million road project that was commence five months ago.

According to the residents, the project was a scam as nothing has been going on ever since the Governor flagged of commencement of work.

“We suspect that the money meant for the road project has been squandered. It is five months since the project was started and nothing is taking place on the ground,” said a resident.

It is alleged that the contractor was known to be a very close ally to the governor and was given the project on the basis of friendship hence nothing has progressed so far.

Ideally, the only things visible about the contractor’s job are dug up holes and roads that have since worsened transportation in the town and CBD.

The MCA who accompanied them issued a 14 day ultimatum for the Governor to produce relate documents on the same, continue with the work or give a valid explanation as to why nothing has been successful on the project.

“We are issuing a 14 day ultimatum for the project to be complete as it was financed by the World Bank. Failure to do so will have to involve the county assembly to initiate a termination of the contract,” said Njoroge.

Governor Waititu is on a tight spot and at the verge of losing his job and seat due to graft charges pertaining embezzled Sh.588 Million.

He is currently off duties to pave way for investigations as the Deputy Governor James Nyoro takes charge.

