Govt Installed New Taps at Uhuru Park, They Were Stolen Within 48 Hours

(KDRTV) – Police in Nairobi are investigating an incident in which new water taps installed at Uhuru Park, mysteriously disappeared two days after being launched.

The taps were installed as part of the government measures to fight Coronavirus.

They were to be used by thousands of people who use the park for handwashing.

But they were not available on Thursday. Kenyans have questioned what kind of ignorance would lead someone to steal taps which were meant to help so many?

And who told Kenyans that public property is meant to be stolen

 

