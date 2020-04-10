Connect with us

Govt Issues New Directives on The Hiring of Health Workers

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe
(KDRTV) – Kenyans wishing to be employed as health workers to fight the COVID-19 pandemic should apply for the various positions in their respective counties and not the Public Service Commission (PSC) as it had earlier been communicated.

On Friday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the government had agreed with the Council of Governors (CoG) that the hiring process will be done by the County Public Service Boards.

The PSC had already advertised for various positions. Kenyans who had applied for these positions will have to reapply for them again.

“The hiring of the 5000 health workers will be done in the County Service Boards. Those applying should direct their applications to the County Service Boards,” Kagwe said.

Last week, the government had promised to hire 5,00o health workers within seven days as one of the measures to curb the spread of the virus. It seems that they are already out of time.

Health care providers have been given priority as the first respondents to the fight against the virus. Apart from increasing the number of doctors and nurses, the government is also planning to provide protective equipment to all of them.

“We have 10,000 PPE’s but we have not distributed them across the country. KEBS had to clear the materials we intend to use as local material which has been cleared. The capacity we have to produce is more than 30,000 per day,” Kagwe further said.

