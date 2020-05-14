Govt Launches Ambitious Plan to Distribute Money to Thousands of Jobless Youths

(KDRTV) – At least 350,000 jobless Kenyans will soon start receiving monthly stipends from the government, Labour CS Simon Chelugui has announced.

According to the Ministry of Labour, at least 1.2 million Kenyans have lost their jobs due to the Coronavirus pandemic. 35% of this group needs a financial boost to survive the effects of the pandemic.

The Ministry now plans to roll out a monthly stipend for at least 352,000 people who lost their jobs. The stipend will be sent through mobile money services.

We are doing this, with our source of information being the recent household survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

“We have also carried out our own engagement with the social partners, that is the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) and the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU).

“My ministry keeps on receiving notices of redundancies and it ties well with what we have in our survey,” Chelugui stated.

Around 200,000 Kenyans in the formal sector were also laid off due to the global pandemic as the economy suffered a huge setback.

The worst-hit sectors being the warehousing, retail, hotel and accommodation with over 600,000 workers losing their jobs.

“Our focus is living, to ensure livelihoods are sustained so, in that case, we would also have to go out of our way to ensure that we support these people.

"That is briefly, actions and plans that we as Ministry of Labour and Social Protection have"