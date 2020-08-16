News
Govt Lifts Ban On Mitumba Importation, Issues New Protocols
(KDRTV)-The traders of second-hand cloths ordinarily known as “Mitumba” can now smile after the government lifted a ban of importation of textile and shoes due to outbreak of coronavirus
However, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KNBS) and the Ministry of Trade have tendered a new protocol that will be followed to import the textiles and shoes amid coronavirus threat
Press Release on KEBS lifts ban on Mitumba Importation. #WajibikaNaKEBS pic.twitter.com/oxKxniMKr6
— KEBS KENYA (@KEBS_ke) August 16, 2020
KDRTV understands that the decision by the government came just days after Mitumba dealers demurred against the government efforts to ban the importation of the goods
Protocols for Importation and Trade in used textiles and shoes(Mitumba). Click on the link to register https://t.co/qT6UnvGX5Y#WajibikaNaKEBS #KomeshaCorona pic.twitter.com/SZ46PAFQAF
— KEBS KENYA (@KEBS_ke) August 16, 2020
DO YOU WANT TO READ THE NEW PROTOCOLS SET BY THE GOVERNMENT OF KENYA ON MITUMBA IMPORTATION?
Please click here to read them