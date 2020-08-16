Connect with us

News

Govt Lifts Ban On Mitumba Importation, Issues New Protocols

Avatar

Published

48 mins ago

on

Govt Lifts Ban On Mitumba Importation Issues New Protocols

(KDRTV)-The traders of second-hand cloths ordinarily known as “Mitumba” can now smile after the government lifted a ban of importation of textile and shoes due to outbreak of coronavirus 

However, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KNBS) and the Ministry of Trade have tendered a new protocol that will be followed to import the textiles and shoes amid coronavirus threat

Read also: 5 Senators Opposing Revenue Sharing Formula Face DCI Arrest- Murkomen

KDRTV understands that the decision by the government came just days after Mitumba dealers demurred against the government efforts to ban the importation of the goods

DO YOU WANT TO READ THE NEW PROTOCOLS SET BY THE GOVERNMENT OF KENYA ON MITUMBA IMPORTATION?

Please click here to read them

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News

Advertise with KDRTV