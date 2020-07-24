Gov`t Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna Contracts Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s Government spokesperson Col. Cyrus Oguna has admitted that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement declared on Friday, seen by KDRTV, Oguna uncovered that he began exhibiting symptoms after rebounding from an assignment outside Nairobi and after he was tested for COVID-19 and the test result turned out to be positive.

Mr. Oguna said he is undergoing medical care at an isolation and treatment center.

“Recently, having come from an assignment out of town, I developed mild coronavirus related symptoms and got tested. The results came back positive for Coronavirus and I am now receiving medical care and responding well to treatment at an isolation and treatment facility,” said Oguna.

Read also: China Reported 21 New Coronavirus Cases

He further added that his family is okay and contact tracing of individuals he might have made contacts with is ongoing

“Contact tracing is on-going and my family is ok. I urge all Kenyans to take this disease seriously and take all the necessary precautions to avoid getting infected,” he stated.

Cyrus Oguna has joined the list of Kenyan celebrities who have contracted the novel virus.

The list of Kenyan celebrities who have contracted the virus includes Citizen TV`s anchor Jeff Koinange, reporter Stephen Letoo.

Read also: Interior Ministry Speaks On CS Matiang`i Admission To ICU For COVID-19

The reports of Cyrus Oguna`s COVID-19 status have surfaced a few days after Citizen TV actor Charles Bukeko popularly know as Papa Shirandula succumbed to COVID-19.