China Reported 21 New Coronavirus Cases

(KDRTV)-China announced that 21 more people contracted coronavirus on Thursday, July 23, after 22 people also tested positive for COVID-19 a day before, Health commission reported on Friday.

Out of the 21 new infections, 13 were from Xinjiang, according to statement released by National Health Commission.

Read also: Interior Ministry Speaks On CS Matiang`i Admission To ICU For COVID-19

Two cases were reported in Dalian city in the north-eastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining six cases were imported.

China announced at all 43 cases reported on Wednesday and Thursday are asymptomatic patients

So far, as of Thursday, mainland China had reported 83, 750 confirmed coronavirus cases, while the fatalities toll remained at 4, 634.

Coronavirus originated in Chinese Wahun city later last year and the virus has since spread to almost every part of the world.

However, China which was the origin of the virus had made significant steps in battling the virus and at some points declared itself “coronavirus-free”.

Read also: Tanzania`s Former President Benjamin Mkapa Is Dead

Even though, the US had faulted China for the outbreak of the virus and stating that China should be held responsible for the pandemic.