News

Grisly Accident Claims Lives of 3 in Eldoret

(KDRTV)-Three people died on the spot after an accident where a speeding Toyota Probox veered off the road and hit two motorbikes in Kibulgeny in Eldoret.

According to the Eldoret west outgoing OCPD Eliud Maiyo, two pillion passengers and one of the riders died on the spot.

However, one of them was rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referal Hospital (MTRH), and reports reveal that he is in a critical condition.

According to the OCPD, the Toyota Probox was heading to Eldoret town during the Saturday morning incident.

A witness who spoke to Chamgei FM said that the Probox veered off the road and hit the motorbikes.

Two of the fatalities are family members.

The accident has now convinced the residents that the stretch now requires. bumps since more than 10 people have perished in accidents in the recent past

