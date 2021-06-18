Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Handshake Redefined: ODM-Jubilee To Sign Pre-election Coalition To Slow Ruto

By

Published

raila uhuru e1555998480368

Jubilee Party is planning to sign a pre-election pact with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ushering in the next phase of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s Handshake.

The political pact will see them work together ahead of the 2022 general elections and be able to face Deputy President William Ruto.

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi’s Presidential ambition dissipates into thin air as his Nude Video is shared on social Media

According to sources, a crucial meeting between ODM and Jubilee officials was held on Thursday 18 to formally start the deal.

Uhuru and Raila will witness the signing of the coalition agreement that will be deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties.

Read Also:KALONZO: ODM Announced Death Of NASA, I will Be Most Stupid To Support Raila

Thursday’s meeting was attended by Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju and his ODM counterpart Edwin Sifuna.

“The meeting we have had today is a culmination of several other meetings that we have held before to formalise the coalition with the former Prime Minister,” Tuju told the star.

unnamed

Sifuna added that they looked at ways they can extend Raila-Uhuru’s handshake ahead of the elections.

“We had our initial meeting today. We have started talks that will see us having a pre-2022 coalition agreement with Jubilee,” Sifuna said.

The two parties, however, didn’t give a timeline on when the deal is expected to be officially announced.

“It is too early to talk about the timeliness. We will firm up everything by holding a series of meetings in the coming days,” said Sifuna.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019