Handshake Redefined: ODM-Jubilee To Sign Pre-election Coalition To Slow Ruto

Jubilee Party is planning to sign a pre-election pact with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ushering in the next phase of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s Handshake.

The political pact will see them work together ahead of the 2022 general elections and be able to face Deputy President William Ruto.

According to sources, a crucial meeting between ODM and Jubilee officials was held on Thursday 18 to formally start the deal.

Uhuru and Raila will witness the signing of the coalition agreement that will be deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties.

Read Also:KALONZO: ODM Announced Death Of NASA, I will Be Most Stupid To Support Raila

Thursday’s meeting was attended by Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju and his ODM counterpart Edwin Sifuna.

“The meeting we have had today is a culmination of several other meetings that we have held before to formalise the coalition with the former Prime Minister,” Tuju told the star.

Sifuna added that they looked at ways they can extend Raila-Uhuru’s handshake ahead of the elections.

“We had our initial meeting today. We have started talks that will see us having a pre-2022 coalition agreement with Jubilee,” Sifuna said.

The two parties, however, didn’t give a timeline on when the deal is expected to be officially announced.

“It is too early to talk about the timeliness. We will firm up everything by holding a series of meetings in the coming days,” said Sifuna.