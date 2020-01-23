Has Maasai Mara VC Mary Walingo Been Reinstated after Damning Citizen TV Expose?

(KDRTV) – Reports on social media claiming that embattled Maasai Mara University Vice-Chancellor Mary Walingo has been reinstated are not true, DPP Noordin Haji has confirmed.

The DPP said that Walingo is still under investigations after being exposed for looting public funds by Citizen TV in September last year.

“Maasai Mara University VC Prof. Mary Walingo has not been cleared of corruption allegations against her. File is still under review & once ready, DPP will direct appropriately,” reads part of the DPP’s statement.

The DPP further said that the claims that Walingo has resumed office are ‘false and malicious and aimed at interfering and diverting attention and undermining the work of investigative and prosecution agencies.’

Contrary to allegations contained in post by @MutemiWaKiama, Maasai Mara University VC Prof. Mary Walingo has not been cleared of corruption allegations against her. File is still under review & once ready, DPP will direct appropriatly. #Clarification_ODPP — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) January 23, 2020

Blogger Abraham Mutai was among the people who claimed that Prof Walingo had been reinstated after the investigating agencies found no evidence linking her to corruption.

“Maasai Mara University Vice-Chancellor Prof Mary Walingo reinstated after 4 months of intense state investigations found no crime or evidence of corrupt culpability on her part,” Mutai said on social media.

Maasai Mara University Vice Chancellor Prof Mary Walingo reinstated after 4 months of intense state investigations found no crime or evidence of corrupt culpability on her part. — Lord Abraham M. Mutai (@ItsMutai) January 23, 2020

Maasai Mara University Council suspended Professor Walingo in September and replaced her with Prof Kitche Magak pending investigations into her case.

Walingo is accused of masterminding a massive scandal that led to the embezzlement of Ksh190 million from the institution’s bank accounts.

Others implicated in the scandal is the university’s Finance Officer Anaclet Okumu and Prof Walingo’s driver Abdi Noor Hassan.

