Hii ni Corona! Wetangula’s Brother Buried in a Bizarre Funeral (PHOTOS)

Did Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula’s brother Tony Waswa die from the dreaded Coronavirus? Photos of his bizarre burial have elicited mixed reactions on social media.

The family had said that Waswa, who was the Personal Assistant to Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi died after a short illness at the Aga Khan hospital on Friday last week.

Read Also: How Police Officers Helped 32 People Escape Quarantine

However, the photos of his burial have raised a storm on social media with Kenyans questioning why his casket was only handled by people wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

The casket of Tony WaswaThe casket was also covered in nylon papers. It is like nobody wanted to come in contact with it.

From the photos, the casket was disinfected before burial. How do you disinfect a casket if it is going to the ground? The strict measures being taken here means the guy could have died from a highly contagious disease.

There is no contagious disease worse than Coronavirus at the moment.

Did Wetangula brother, Tony Waswa Wetangula die of covid-19? Is this how PNEUMONIA victims burial ceremony looks like… pic.twitter.com/Z8XVb6KrmE — 𝐍𝐚𝐢𝐁ei (@NaiBlogger) May 20, 2020

Tony Waswa Wetangula, brother to Senator Moses Wetangula laid to rest in Bungoma County. Coronavirus is real people.

Be safe and adhere to set measures.#WeShallOvercome. pic.twitter.com/F6piNVMAoO — Polycarp Hinga® 🇰🇪 (@PolycarpHinga) May 20, 2020

As the burial continues in Bungoma, social media has been awash with claims that two of Tony’s sisters have been placed under quarantine in a KMTC in the region. It is believed that Wetangula ordered the quarantine.KDRTV has not independently verified these reports.

If indeed it is true he died from COVID-19, then the Ministry of Health will have a lot of questions on how it has been handling COVID-19 deaths. The rich in society are given a decent sendoff while the nobodies are thrown away like dogs.