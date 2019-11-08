Homa Bay Receives Sh2.7bn to Fund Orphans Education

Homa Bay County`s Department of Children has received SH2.7 million to fund orphans and incapable children`s education as of February 2020.

The funds which were disbursed in favor of the Presidential Bursary Fund will be disbursed among more than 800 needy and vulnerable children across the country.

The Director of Children in Homa Bay County, Peter Kutere stated that the funds had been deposited in the bank accounts.

According to Kuture, the funds are meant for the first quarter of the current financial years.

As he was speaking to journalists in his offices, Kutere revealed that the selected students would receive a minimum of Sh10, 000, and a maximum of Sh30,000 per year depending on their needs.

“We will consider the retention of students in school. We will assess their needs to enable us determine the amount of money given to each student,” said Kutere.

He also stated that his office is still receiving applications from the students who require the funds.

“Our main is to disburse the money in a manner that will retain the students in schools,” Kutere added.

The pupils who did 2018 KCPE to apply for the funds and the requirements include 250 marks and above and other conditions such as Birth Certificates, calling letters, and parents` death certificates.