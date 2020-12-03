Hotbed of COVID-19! Uproar as America Advises Her Citizens Against Traveling to Kenya

(KDRTV) – Kenyans have raised concerns on social media after the United States government against traveling to Kenya over COVID-19.

The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) assigned Kenya a level 4, COVID-19 alert, meaning the country is one of the riskiest places to visit at the moment.

“Travelers should avoid all travel to Kenya,” CDC warned Americans saying that travel will increase their chances of getting the virus.

Anyone who must travel for whatever reason must observe strict COVID-19 restrictions.

“During travel, wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet from people who are not traveling with you, wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer, and watch your health for signs of illness,” the center said, adding warning Americans that they can only travel after testing negative for the virus.

Well, that is ok, every government is obligated to protect its citizens.

However, America reported 200,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 2,885 people dying from the virus in that period. Both are more than the total number of cases reported in Kenya.

With 85,130 cases and 1,484 deaths, Kenya is actually one of the safest places to visit at the moment.

The same cannot be said of America, which has 14 million cases and at least 274,000 people have died. At least 21% of the world’s COVID-19 cases are in America.

This means that Kenyans are more likely to contract COVID-19 from American visitors than the other way round. If CDC has assigned Kenya level 4, Kenya should assign America level 12.