How Uhuru’s Secret Phone Call Pushed Elachi to Resign

(KDRTV) – A call from State House on Monday evening, triggered a series of events which led to the resignation of Nairobi County Assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi.

Elachi, resigned on Tuesday morning, claiming that she was doing so to give the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) a chance to serve city residents.

However, KDRTV has learnt that the decision was not as easy as she made it look. It took a few hours to convince her that leaving City Hall was a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Our sources tell us that Elachi had threatened to go to court when she was first told of the plans to have her resign. She was advised against this move and promised she would land another lucrative government position. Kenyans believe she could be headed to the NMS.

Elachi’s reign at City Hall has been full of chaos and drama. She was first impeached in September 2018. Lawmakers accused her of high handedness and misuse of power.

She controversially returned to the helm of the county assembly in October last year. ODM MCAs and a section of Jubilee lawmakers ganged up to ensure she returned.

However, her reign was shortlived as MCAs plotted to impeach her last month. On July 28, there was fracas at City Hall as lawmakers tried to serve her with the impeachment notice.

Lawmakers drew guns and shot at each other. Mlango Kubwa MCA Mutheu Musyimi was brutally beaten by police officers who had been invited by Elachi.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i described City Hall as a battle field and asked for a permanent solution. Part of the solution could be getting rid of Elachi.