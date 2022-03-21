Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

How Ukraine and Russia War Will Affect The Kenya’s Economic Growth

By

Published

3a90d45b41f2a465
3a90d45b41f2a465

Russian invasion into Ukraine has not only affected the Ukrainians but also most people from other parts of the world.

The countries affected are mostly in Africa and the middle east since most of them depend on Russia.

images 2022 03 21T155239.516

Courtesy

How it will affect

The ongoing war is disrupting the import and export supply chain which also affects fuel prices. As the fuel price will increase, the transport will also increase and it will affect the transportation of food.

images 2022 03 21T160950.864

Photo courtesy

During a meeting held today between National Development Implementation Coordination and Communication Committee and Development partners from different countries, Matiang’I revealed how the economy will be affected.

“The economy is expected to stabilise at six per cent in 2022 boosted by a strong performance at 11.9%, 9.9% in the second and third quarters of the 2021 Financial Year and remittances from the diaspora,” he said.

According to Matiang’i, the number of people living in arid and semi arid who lack enough food and water has raised to 3.1 million. This is due to short rains in the area.

However, the United Nations’ International Fund for Agriculture Development says that the poorest people will mostly be affected.

A quarter of wheat exports come from Russia and Ukraine. Consequently, 40% of wheat from Ukraine goes to the middle east and Africa.

Also read Dozens killed and hundreds wounded by bombing in Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials say

Currently, millions of people are at a very high risk of being pushed to poverty.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019