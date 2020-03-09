Hustler Fever Grips Nyeri, Matatus Branded with Ruto Images

(KDRTV) – Nyeri Matatu owners are now using pictures of Deputy President William Ruto to brand their vehicles.

2NK and Namuga Matatu Saccos have branded their vehicles with Ruto’s pictures and the slogan ‘Ama Namna Gani!’ which is one of the DP’s most common phrases.

Nyeri is ripe for a revolution.. pic.twitter.com/EQCzpfouxT — ArapKoech. (@roanbirgen) March 8, 2020

Ruto enjoys a huge following in Mt Kenya region but it is in Nyeri where he has a fanatical following. Here, he is the kingpin.

He has visited the county on numerous occasions, sometimes without security. But he still feels at home.

Read Also: Kikuyus Will Vote for Ruto Because He is a Thief Like Them

Last week President Uhuru Kenyatta visited Nyeri and the locals send him with only one message, greet Ruto for us.

Uhuru was inspecting development projects at the Chaka Open Market.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Today made an impromptu visit to Nyeri.

Here residents of Nyeri are heard shouting, "NA USALIMIE RUTO!" – translated from Kikuyu. I hope the president will pass on the greetings next time he meets DP William Ruto 😅pic.twitter.com/QwUUOP97l7 — KOT 🇰🇪 (@KOT_Loyals) March 6, 2020

We can’t tell at the moment if Uhuru delivered the message to Ruto.

The two are not on good terms as the President has declared war on Ruto’s Mt Kenya allies.

In January, Uhuru fired former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri over his dalliance with Ruto. Former Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe was appointed the Cabinet as his replacement.

Uhuru is not happy with the DP’s allies opposing the Building Bridges Initiative, which is his pet project with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.