I Can’t Move On – Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja Opens Up on Tecra’s Death

(KDRTV) – It has been 100 days since Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai passed on at a hospital in Nairobi. Tecra had been at the facility for weeks, nursing injuries sustained at a holiday house in Lamu. She never woke from her coma.

Today, her mother Tabitha Karanja who has maintained a low profile since the loss has said she has been unable to move on despite the time.

“This week marks 100 days since we laid to rest my last born daughter Tecra. Her death left me brokenhearted without an idea of how to move forward. People say to give it time. But truth is that time changes nothing. What has changed is my eyes have been opened to more truths,” Tabitha said in the first-ever public discussion about the death that left the country shocked.

3. I've heard from friends in 20 countries whose lives Tecra touched & inspired. Her life proves what differentiates people is – opportunity. Thank you all for prayers that helped ease our pain. For those in a similar place, i pray for grace to live & grieve at the same time. — Tabitha Karanja (@TabithaKaranja) August 27, 2020

She paid glowing tribute to her last born daughter, saying she misses her counsel and company.

“Through the years I benefitted from her outlook of the world. She became my sounding board in my very private life and my public life as an entrepreneur. I dearly miss her counsel and company,” she added.

Read Also: Autopsy Reveals What Killed Tecra Muigai

She also took time to thank everyone who has prayed for the family to ease the pain of their loss. Tecra touched and inspired people from at least 20 countries. They all sent their condolences to Tabitha and her family.

Until her untimely demise, Tecra was the head of Strategy and Innovation at Keroche Breweries. There was some controversy surrounding her death as her 54-year boyfriend Omar Lali was arrested and later released over the incident.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.