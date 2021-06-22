I Didn’t Survive Al-Shabaab To Be Brought Down By Keyboard Warriors- Samidoh Says Hours After Allegedly Being Spotted With Nyamu

Kikuyu singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh believes he has had worse days while at his job and no amount of trolling and rebuking on social media will deter him.

The singer, who doubles up as an Administration police constable, said that he managed to survive worse days while on duty in Northern Kenya where he faced Al-Shabaab attacks.

Therefore social media attacks don’t scare him much.

“There is no way I could survive Al-Shabaab bullets while serving in some of the volatile parts of north-eastern counties only to come and be brought down by keyboard warriors who were armed with nothing more than mere toxic words,” the singer said.

The singer has been facing a lot of criticisms from Kenyans following her controversial relationship with politician Karen Nyamu.

Samidoh, who is married with two kids, cheated on his wife of 11 years with Nyamu and gave her a son.

He confessed that being a celebrity at one point become a big monster for him.

“My celebrity status was turning into a consuming fire against me,” he said.

“My heart sank. But I drew a lot of solace in knowing that my relationship with God was still strong, and had he not commanded me to remain still?”

Samidoh, who was in the headlines early this week after being spotted in the same club with Nyamu, confessed that the scandal rocked his career but God helped him through.

“Today I can tell you for sure that my God liveth. The issue is now behind me and we are all coping alright,” he said.

“But I have a word of caution for the social media battalions…we are all human with our own flaws…let us not be quick to compete driving our fellow human beings over the emotional cliff

“The pandemic has hit us hard. Chancing on a show is a near miracle nowadays…We are in real trouble. But this issue of my public prominence for all the bad reasons appeared destined to ransack my life and leave it completely bare.”

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.