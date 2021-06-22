Connect with us

Id Of Woman Demanding Ksh 25m From Speaker Lusaka Exposed Online

The identification of a woman currently in a legal battle with National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Lusaka for refusal to take up paternity roles has been revealed.

The lady, who goes by the name Irene Mutaki, is currently trending online after Kenyans on social media learned she’s behind the drama following the recent court proceeding.

According to her social media pages, Mutaki is also a politician and even vied for the Webuye Parliamentary seat in 2017.

Through lawyer Danstan Omari, Mutaki is demanding Ksh 200,000 a month for the upkeep of her unborn child or a total of Ksh 25 million if Lusaka can’t meet the upkeep.

Mutaki told High Court judge James Makau that Lusaka denied any association with the pregnancy even after the two knowingly engaged in unprotected sex.

She further claimed Lusaka forced her to have an abortion after learning she was pregnant.

 

“That the respondent despite being a man of means, has refused and ignored to take care of the applicants pre-natal clinics necessary to ensure the wellbeing of the unborn child perhaps in the hope of stressing the applicant and causing a miscarriage of their unborn child,” read the report.

id

