Ida Odinga’s Bodyguard Shot Dead in Kisumu 

Ida Odinga’s bodyguard Barack Oduor has been shot dead by an unknown assailant in Kisumu.
The bodyguard was in the company of a woman before he met his death.
According to reports, the Barack was shot by a manager of one of the clubs in Kisumu following a dispute over a woman.
As a result, a gunshot exchange occurred in which the assailant exchanged gunshots with Ida Odinga’s bodyguard, leaving Oduro’s colleagues with gunshot wounds.
The bodyguard’s body has been taken to the Jaramogi Oginga Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue.
Nyanza regional police boss Karanja Muiruri, has confirmed the incident.
More details to follow….