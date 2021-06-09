I’m Looking For Her! Atwoli’s Wife Responds To News Atwoli Has Added Another Young Wife

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s wife, Mary Kilobi, has finally reacted to reports that he married a 23-year-old lady Muslim girl over the weekend.

A rumor started by journalist Jamila Mbugua claimed that the 71-year-old secretly married the lady during the weekend, something that Atwoli vehemently denied.

Reacting to the rumors, Kilobi, who Atwoli married in 2018 after divorcing his second wife, jokingly said she’s looking for the lady so that they can discuss the way forward.

“Huyu dem wa 23 years old msomali au sijui Jamila Mbugua si ametesa jameni? Watu hawalali! Mkimuona salimia yeye sana. Nitamtafuta tujadiliane (This 23-year-old lady Somalian Jamila Mbugua has really trended. People are not sleeping! If you see her say hi to her. I will look for her we discuss),” Mary wrote.

Atwoli insisted that he was with his wife during the weekend in Kilifi County for holiday and there’s no way he could have done a wedding.

He also added that he makes all his things public and not a secret as the rumor claimed.

“I was at the coast with my wife Mary (Kilobi Atwoli). In any case, there is no problem in marrying but if I have to do that I do it publicly not hiding from anyone,” said Atwoli.

Atwoli and Mary enjoyed their stay in the coastal city. On Sunday, they went on a yacht cruise with one of his sons and Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Devolution and ASALs Eugene Wamalwa.

